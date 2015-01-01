Abstract

Studies have confirmed that the health hazards of patients with lower limb injuries combined with osteoporosis are more obvious. This study is mainly based on the Taiwan National Health Insurance Database, and through big data analysis, it shows that the combined treatment of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) is helpful to the health of patients with lower limb injuries combined with osteoporosis. A total of 9989 combined TCM-treated patients and 19,978 2:1 sex-, age-, and index-year-matched controls who did not receive TCM treatment were selected from the Taiwan National Health Insurance Database. Cox proportional hazards analyzes were performed to compare fracture surgery, inpatient, and all-cause mortality during a mean follow-up period of 17 years. A total of 5406/8601/2564 enrolled-subjects (14.11%/25.46%/5.53%) had fracture surgery/inpatient/all-cause mortality, including 1409/2543/552 in the combined TCM group (14.11%/25.46%/5.53%) and 3997/6058/2012 in the control group (20.01%/30.32%/10.07%). Cox proportional hazard regression analysis showed a lower rate of fracture surgery, inpatient and all-cause mortality for subjects in the combined TCM group (adjusted hazard ratios [HR] = 0.723; 95% confidence intervals [CI] = 0.604-0.810, P <.001; adjusted hazard ratios [HR] = 0.803; 95% CI = 0.712-0.950, P =.001; adjusted HR = 0.842; 95% CI = 0.731-0.953, P =.007, respectively). After 10 years of follow-up, the cumulative incidence of fracture surgery in patients combining TCM treatment seems to be half of that without combining TCM treatment those are shown in Kaplan-Meier analysis with statistically significant (log rank, P <.001, P <.001, and P =.010, respectively). This study hopes to provide clinicians with the option of combined TCM treatment for patients of lower limbs injuries combined with osteoporosis, so that such patients will be associate with a lower risk of fracture surgery, inpatient or all-cause mortality.

Language: en