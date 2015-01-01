Abstract

PURPOSE: This paper examines the relationships among transition milestones (i.e., transition-related events in transgender persons' lives that demarcate their life circumstances before vs. afte a milestone was reached), psychological distress, and suicidal ideation in a large sample of transgender adults.



METHODS: Data from the 2015 U.S. National Transgender Survey were used to examine 11 specific transition milestones in a sample of 27,715 transgender Americans aged 18 or older. The Kessler-6 scale was used to measure psychological distress and a dichotomous measure of suicidal ideation during the past year was the other main outcome measure. Covariates in the multivariate analysis included demographic measures, variables assessing support and discrimination, and 11 transition milestones.



RESULTS: Bivariate analyses revealed that, in almost all instances, reaching specific transition milestones led to reduced psychological distress and diminished odds of suicidal ideation. Multivariate analysis revealed that psychological distress was a strong predictor of suicidal ideation, but transition milestones were not retained in the final model. Structural equation analysis showed that three specific transition milestones (namely, changing one's name and/or gender on legal documents, taking gender-affirming hormones, having had any gender-conforming surgical procedures) influenced suicidal ideation indirectly, through their direct impact on psychological distress.



CONCLUSIONS: Reaching specific transition milestones plays an important role in many transgender adults' lives, and may be highly beneficial in helping them to reduce psychological distress. This, in turn, is likely to have a positive impact upon their likelihood of contemplating suicide.

Language: en