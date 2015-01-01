Abstract

Numerous studies have extensively examined the risk factors associated with suicidal ideation (SI). Nevertheless, there has been a dearth of research analyzing the potential positive factors, such as attachment and cognitive flexibility, that might contribute to a reduction in SI and facilitate more effective interventions. This study aimed to investigate the chain-mediating effects of attachment and cognitive flexibility on the family atmosphere and SI. Data were collected from 856 (range = 18-28 years old, 240 males) emerging adults who completed the Family Atmosphere Scale, the Relationship Questionnaire, the Cognitive Flexibility Scale, and the Self-rated Ideation of Suicide Scale. The findings revealed that the family atmosphere not only exerted a direct influence on SI but also operated through a chain-mediation mechanism involving fearful attachment and cognitive control flexibility. This study concludes that fearful attachment and cognitive control flexibility may mediate the impact of a negative family atmosphere on SI.

Language: en