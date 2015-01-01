|
Citation
|
Mitchell MM, G Mitchell S, Brooks JH, Akinwolere OG, Dusek K, O'Grady KE, Schwartz RP, Gryczynski J. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38063201
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Vaping, including vaping cannabis, is increasing among adolescents. In this longitudinal study, we examined the relationship between vaping cannabis and frequency of cannabis use and related problems over 6 months among adolescents. Material and Methods: Data were from 233 participants (46.8% male, 93.1% African American, mean age = 16.4 years) reporting cannabis use. The Alcohol, Smoking and Substance Involvement Screening Test (ASSIST) assessed frequency of past 30-day cannabis use and cannabis-related problems at baseline, 3- and 6-months post-baseline. We used latent growth curve modeling to compare vaping to non-vaping adolescents on trends in cannabis use frequency and ASSIST cannabis scores.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; african american; ASSIST scores; Cannabis vaping; frequency of cannabis use