Abstract

The state of Paraná is home to three out of the five medically significant snake genera in Brazil and lacks of snakebite epidemiology studies. This study aimed to ascertain the spatial, environmental, and socioeconomic factors associated with snakebite risk by analyzing notification data of cases in the state of Paraná. Notification and socioeconomic data were gathered from the online platforms of the National System of Notifiable Diseases (SINAN) and the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Land cover and land use maps were obtained from the Mapbiomas platform in raster format and subsequently converted into vectors using QGis software. The proportions of land use and land cover in square kilometers (km(2)) were then calculated. All acquired data were tabulated using Microsoft Excel 365 software. For spatial analysis, GeoDa software version 1.20 was utilized to calculate the Global and Local Moran indices, assessing spatial correlations. Between 2007 and 2021, 12,877 notifications were recorded, with an average incidence of 8.22/100,000 inhabitants in the state, 8166 (63.41%) caused by Bothrops, 1534 (11.91%) caused by Crotalus, 56 (0.43%) caused by Micrurus. 1703 (13.22%) caused by non-venomous snake species, and the remaining cases did not have the identified causative species. The incidents caused by Bothrops and Crotalus showed different distribution patterns. Spatial analysis revealed that key factors contributing to snakebite risk included the presence of native forests, mangroves, apicuns, and monospecific planted forests. The population group at the highest risk comprised rural residents and workers. Furthermore, the absence of basic sanitation and proper garbage collection and disposal exhibited positive correlations with snakebites. Conversely, intensive farming practices with substantial mechanization and pastures demonstrated negative spatial correlations. This study has enabled the identification of the primary factors associated with snakebite risk, facilitating more targeted efforts to prevent snakebite accidents among vulnerable populations.

