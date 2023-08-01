Abstract

As first responders with a duty to protect the safety of civilians, law enforcement officers are required to carry firearms. Over the course of a career, officers are exposed to multiple traumatic events and are required to make rapid decisions regarding safety. In the last few years, the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers has become a public concern. Persons with untreated mental illness have a comparatively higher risk than most for deadly outcomes in crisis situations. The purpose of this manuscript is to describe policies and programs that have been developed and implemented by teams that include psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners to help law enforcement officers recognize and interact effectively with persons in crisis. The same programs help officers understand the effects of severe stress and trauma on emotional, behavioral, and cognitive functioning, and provide support, encouragement, and access for officers who need help.

