Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The correlation between mass shootings, firearm injuries, and mental health is an ongoing polarized debate within the U.S., making it essential to develop public policy on mental illness and firearm injuries exacerbated by a significant increase in firearm sales in March 2020. Although many mass shooters are labeled "mentally ill," mental illness is only present in a small minority of cases. Most mentally ill people are never violent but are more likely to be the victims of violence. Easy access to firearms and a triggering event deriving from social and economic inequalities are primary causes of mass shootings and growing online radicalization. Radicalization can easily lead to fatal firearm injuries, particularly for individuals with diagnosed or undiagnosed mental illness. RECOMMENDATIONS: Proposed solutions include permits for firearms purchase, including a 25-year-old age limit, universal background checks, and banning large-capacity magazines. Additionally, a speedy and effective law enforcement response is the sole factor and the most reliable way to stop a mass shooting once it has started. The research identified several other recommendations, including expanding Medicare and mental health care access, expanding school safety and law enforcement training, and promoting public education about mental health and firearm safety.

