Abstract

Every day there seems to be another firearm related news item describing how Americans are being killed. To start with, consider these facts.



• Firearms account for 20 % of all child and teen deaths in the U.S. ( KFF, 2023 )

• Every day 116 Americans are killed with guns and 43,000 Americans die from gun violence every year ( Giffords, 2023 )

• In 2022, 49,499 people in the US completed suicide, more than half by firearms ( CDC, 2023 )

• Over the July 4, 2022 holiday weekend, two people died and at least 28 others were injured in a shooting at a block party in Baltimore.

• On Monday in Fort Worth, three people were killed and eight others were injured when several men started firing into a crowd.

• That same day, an attacker using a military-style rifle killed five people and injured two children during a shooting spree in Philadelphia.

• On October 25, a shooter killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine.

