Citation
Bonham E, Bonham C, Bonham N. Arch. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2023; 47: 23-26.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38070991
Abstract
In this paper, my nephews and I will share our individual perspectives of their father's completed suicide 30 years ago. Our intention is that the importance of recovery, hope, and support will be illuminated by telling our unique stories to describe the lived experience of a tragedy by gun violence and its longstanding effects.
Language: en
Keywords
Family; Suicide; Recovery; Hope