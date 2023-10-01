SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bonham E, Bonham C, Bonham N. Arch. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2023; 47: 23-26.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.apnu.2023.10.009

38070991

In this paper, my nephews and I will share our individual perspectives of their father's completed suicide 30 years ago. Our intention is that the importance of recovery, hope, and support will be illuminated by telling our unique stories to describe the lived experience of a tragedy by gun violence and its longstanding effects.


Family; Suicide; Recovery; Hope

