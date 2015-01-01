|
Peper-Nascimento J, Rogers ML, Luiz JM, Madeira K, Keller GS, Ceretta LB, Quevedo J, Richards JA, Galynker I, Valvassori SS. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38069677
BACKGROUND: Stressful life events are associated with higher odds of suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Furthermore, stressful life events can trigger specific symptoms, including the suicidal narrative and suicide crisis syndrome, resulting in an increased risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors. This study examined the moderating role of suicide risk in the relationship between stressful life events, the suicidal narrative, and the suicide crisis syndrome.
Language: en
mental health; suicide risk; online survey; Stressful life events; suicidal thoughts