Abstract

BACKGROUND: Stressful life events are associated with higher odds of suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Furthermore, stressful life events can trigger specific symptoms, including the suicidal narrative and suicide crisis syndrome, resulting in an increased risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors. This study examined the moderating role of suicide risk in the relationship between stressful life events, the suicidal narrative, and the suicide crisis syndrome.



METHODS: 2,260 adults completed an online survey recruited through advertisements on social media. The level of emotional distress was assessed through the Suicide Narrative Inventory, Suicide Crisis Inventory-2, Stressful Life Events Questionnaire, and Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview. The PROCESS macro (Hayes) was used to analyze the moderation models.



RESULTS: Stressful life events were positively correlated with the suicidal narrative and suicide crisis syndrome. The effects of stressful life events on suicidal narrative and suicide crisis syndrome were strongest when suicide risk was low and weakest when suicide risk was high.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that including stressful life events as part of suicide risk assessment in general and clinical settings is critical to managing treatment for suicidal thoughts and developing adaptive coping.

