Marzaleh MA, Ardakani MSZ. BMC Oral Health 2023; 23(1): e984.
BACKGROUND: Disasters can harm many people, especially children, in unpredictable and public ways. One of the neglected aspects of children's health in disasters is oral and dental hygiene, which can affect their physical and mental well-being. This systematic review explores how dentistry can help children in disasters, focusing on two aspects: providing oral health care and identifying disaster victims.
Children; Disasters; Health; Dental; Dentistry; Oral