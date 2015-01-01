Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recently, the fine dust problem caused by rapid industrialization and science and technological development has emerged as a severe social issue worldwide. This also increases the interest in its effect on human life. In particular, there is a growing concern about the harm of fine dust in Korea.



METHODS: This study is based on the PM 2.5 data from 2017 to 2021 provided by Air Korea to estimate changes in ultrafine dust. In addition, the data from the Community Health Survey provided by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) from 2017 to 2021 were used to examine the effect between the change in ultra-fine dust and the prevalence of depression. A total of 229 local governments were included in the analysis. The Latent Growth Modeling was carried out to estimate the change in ultra-fine dust and the prevalence of depressions and verify the relationship between ultra-fine dust and the prevalence of depression.



RESULTS: The analysis result revealed that the ultra-fine dust concentration continued to decrease from 2017 to 2021. However, the depression prevalence increased from an average of 2.60% in 2017 to an average of 3.12% in 2021, suggesting the need for adequate and sufficient welfare policies for depression treatment. As a result of estimating the initial value and change rate of ultra-fine dust and depression prevalence, the higher the initial value of ultra-fine dust, the greater the decrease in ultra-fine dust. In terms of depression, the lower the initial value of the prevalence of depression, the larger the increase in depression prevalence.



CONCLUSIONS: This study is significant in that it revealed the strong association of the longitudinal relationship between ultra-fine dust and depression, one of the biggest issues in Korea, by utilizing large-scale longitudinal data.

Language: en