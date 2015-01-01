Abstract

BACKGROUND: Severely maltreatment child is a harmful social factor that can disrupt normal neurodevelopment. Two commonly reported effects of maltreatment are post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and brain structural and functional alteration. While Trauma-Focused Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT) is effectively used to reduce PTSD symptoms in maltreated children, yet, its impact on brain structural alterations has not been fully explored. This study investigated whether TF-CBT can attenuate alterations in brain structures associated with PTSD in middle childhood.



METHODS: The study evaluated the longitudinal effects of Trauma-Focused Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT) on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and gray matter volume (GMV) in two groups of children under 12 years old: maltreated children (MC) and healthy non- maltreatmentd children (HC). Structural magnetic resonance images T1 were obtained before and after TF-CBT in the MC group, while the HC group was scanned twice within the same time interval. Voxel-based morphometry (VBM) was used to analyze GMV changes over time.



RESULTS: After TF-CBT, maltreated children showed significantly reduced PTSD symptoms. Furthermore, a significant group-by-time interaction effect was observed in certain areas of the Left Temporal, Left Occipital, and bilateral Frontal Cortex, the Basal Ganglia and Cerebellum. These interaction effects were driven by a GMV decrease in the MC group compared to the HC group. GMV changes can be predicted with clinical improvement in the left Middle Temporal gyrus, left Precuneus, and Cerebellum.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results suggest that TF-CBT intervention in very young maltreated children may have an effect on gray matter. This evidence demonstrates the importance of timely intervention when neuroplasticity mechanisms may be activated.

