Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although the Geneva Conventions and Rome Statute demand protections for healthcare facilities during war, breaches of these protections are frequently reported. The ongoing war in Ukraine is no exception, with several healthcare attacks eliciting widespread condemnation. The Ukrainian Healthcare Center (UHC) has been collecting, verifying and documenting attacks on health infrastructure since the Russia-Ukraine War was launched. The aim of this study was to assess UHC documented healthcare facility attacks during the first year (24 February 2022 to 25 February 2023) of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.



METHODS: The Berkeley Protocol on Digital Open Source Investigations was used to document healthcare attacks. Data collection included temporal factors, location, facility type, attack and weapon type, number of killed and injured healthcare personnel and civilians, and whether facilities were damaged, destroyed or attacked more than once.



RESULTS: There were 334 documented attacks on 267 Ukrainian healthcare facilities, with 230 facilities being damaged and 37 destroyed. General hospitals, primary care clinics, emergency departments and children's hospitals were most frequently targeted. The majority of attacks took place during the first three months and in eastern Ukrainian oblasts. Heavy weaponry was employed in almost all attacks. The total number of casualties included 97 fatalities and 114 injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: During the first year of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, there were 334 attacks on 267 Ukrainian healthcare facilities documented by the UHC. Heavy weaponry was commonly used, and the direct impact of attacks was considerable in terms of facility damage and casualty tolls.

