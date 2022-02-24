|
Citation
Barten DG, Tin D, Granholm F, Rusnak D, van Osch F, Ciottone G. Confl. Health 2023; 17(1): e57.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38066621
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Although the Geneva Conventions and Rome Statute demand protections for healthcare facilities during war, breaches of these protections are frequently reported. The ongoing war in Ukraine is no exception, with several healthcare attacks eliciting widespread condemnation. The Ukrainian Healthcare Center (UHC) has been collecting, verifying and documenting attacks on health infrastructure since the Russia-Ukraine War was launched. The aim of this study was to assess UHC documented healthcare facility attacks during the first year (24 February 2022 to 25 February 2023) of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Language: en
Keywords
Conflict; Counter-terrorism medicine; Healthcare attacks; Hybrid warfare; Russia–Ukraine War