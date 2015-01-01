Abstract

The university is considered an environment that favors the initiation and use of substances, especially those that are legal, such as alcohol. This consumption can be differentiated in university students, which makes it necessary to better understand this behavior. Taking into account these aspects, we analyzed the abusive consumption of alcoholic beverages in university students and its association with socioeconomic and behavioral factors. We conducted a cross-sectional study with regularly enrolled students. We assessed the abusive consumption of alcoholic beverages using the binge drinking pattern. We collected socioeconomic and behavioral data using a questionnaire. The association between the variables was verified using logistic regression. Abusive consumption of alcoholic beverages was high, with a high weekly frequency. The association with sociodemographic and behavioral factors can increase the health risk. Education campaigns within institutions with students in the classroom and with all those who can influence these students are important. As there are few studies that consider other health risk factors that have not been analyzed yet, such as those treated in our study, with the abusive consumption of alcoholic beverages, this study seeks to contribute to the knowledge of the relationships between these variables and in the elaboration of actions aimed at improving the lifestyle and health of university students.

