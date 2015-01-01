SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Booth JM. Health Place 2023; 85: e103158.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.healthplace.2023.103158

PMID

38070361

Abstract

Research examining the role of place in Black adolescents' health behaviors typically examines neighborhoods, with little attention paid to micro geographies such as activity spaces. Understanding experiences in activity spaces may be especially important for Black adolescents living in neighborhoods traditionally characterized as disadvantaged. The SPIN project recruited 75 Black adolescents living in a single neighborhood to complete ecological momentary assessments (EMA) about the activity spaces they encountered over a month. Perceptions of violence and social support in activity spaces in a day are related to marijuana use during the day, relationships partially explained by negative momentary emotions.


Language: en

Keywords

Marijuana use; Activity space; Black adolescents; EMA; Negative emotion

