Johnston JB, Thompson KA. Int. J. Drug Policy 2023; 123: e104282.
38070446
BACKGROUND: Opioid overdose is the second leading cause of accidental death. Safe Consumption Sites (SCSs) are very effective harm reduction, but skepticism persists in the U.S. In four U.S. states, legislative attempts failed, except for Rhode Island's "Harm Reduction Center," (HRC), and New York City's "Overdose Prevention Centers" (OPP).
Opioids; Framing; Harm reduction; Overdose prevention; Safe consumption