Della Rocca B, Bello R, Carbone M, Pezzella P, Toni C, Sampogna G, Tarsitani L, Luciano M, Fiorillo A. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38069651
BACKGROUND: According to the United Nations Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), children and adolescents represent 41% of all forcibly displaced individuals. They have to deal with conflicts, violence, and the many difficulties of flight and resettlement during a critical stage of their emotional, social, cognitive, and physical development. They are more likely to experience mental health problems during migration. Despite the several known risk factors, it is frequently challenging for refugees and asylum seekers to get mental health care. In this paper we review available studies on interventions aimed at promoting mental health and at preventing common mental disorders in immigrant adolescents and children.
prevention; Promotion; displacement; forced migration; migrants; youth refugees