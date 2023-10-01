Abstract

PURPOSE: The "alcohol harm paradox" has been evidenced among adults, but it is still largely unexplored among adolescents. We examined in a sample of French adolescents the relation between family socioeconomic status (SES), family living arrangement and parental substance use on 1 hand, and heavy episodic drinking (HED), lifetime alcohol-induced emergency room visits (A-ERV), and number of alcoholic drinks and solitary drinking during the last episode on the other hand.



METHODS: A cross-sectional nationwide survey in March 2017 involved 13,314 French adolescents aged 17-18.5 years. They completed a pen and paper questionnaire about their own and their parents' alcohol and tobacco consumption. We used risk ratios (RRs) from modified Poisson regressions to assess the relationships.



RESULTS: Adolescents from the lowest SES had reduced likelihood of reporting 1-2 or 3-5 episodes of heavy drinking compared to those from the highest SES (RR = 0.58, 95% confidence interval = [0.50; 0.66] and 0.35 [0.27; 0.45]), but no difference for six or more episodes (RR = 0.81 [0.59; 1.12]). A-ERV was more frequent among lowest SES adolescents (RR = 1.86 [1.05; 3.30]), possibly due to drinking larger quantities of alcohol and to more frequent solitary drinking in their last episode (p <.001). SES, parental substance use, and family living arrangement were independently associated with HED.



DISCUSSION: Our findings reveal an "alcohol harm paradox" in late adolescence in France. Lower SES adolescents exhibit reduced HED but were more likely to consume large quantities alone and experience A-ERV. This emphasizes the significance of considering social determinants in alcohol-related research and interventions.

