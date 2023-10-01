|
Citation
|
Legleye S, Khlat M, Aubin HJ, Bricard D. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38069928
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The "alcohol harm paradox" has been evidenced among adults, but it is still largely unexplored among adolescents. We examined in a sample of French adolescents the relation between family socioeconomic status (SES), family living arrangement and parental substance use on 1 hand, and heavy episodic drinking (HED), lifetime alcohol-induced emergency room visits (A-ERV), and number of alcoholic drinks and solitary drinking during the last episode on the other hand.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Family structure; Adolescent heavy episodic drinking; Emergency room visit; ESCAPAD survey; Parental drinking and smoking; Social gradient