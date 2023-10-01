Abstract

PURPOSE: Despite a large number of studies on the relation between cannabis use and mental distress in adolescence, results are inconclusive regarding the nature of this association. The aim of the present study is to expand this body of research by analyzing the within-person association between changes in cannabis use and changes in mental distress among young people.



METHODS: We used longitudinal data from a national sample of young people in Norway. The cohort was assessed in 1992 (T1), 1994 (T2), 1999 (T3), and 2005 (T4). The cumulative response rate was 60%. Respondents who participated in all four waves, aged 11-18 years at T1 (N = 1,988) were analyzed. Within-person association between changes in cannabis use and changes in mental distress in terms of symptoms of depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and deliberate self-harm were estimated by applying fixed-effects modeling.



RESULTS: For males, an increase in cannabis use from no use to more than 10 times/year was significantly associated with increased risk for anxiety (relative risk [RR]: 1.72, p =.009), depressed mood (RR: 1.49, p <.001), and suicidal ideation (RR: 3.43, p =.012). For females, the corresponding increase in cannabis use yielded an increased risk for anxiety (RR: 1.38, p =.023) and suicidal ideation (RR: 2.47, p =.002).



DISCUSSION: Increased cannabis use during adolescence and young adulthood seem to increase the risk for symptoms of mental distress. Although the associations appear to be more pronounced among males, it was only for depression that there was a statistically significant gender difference in the association.

