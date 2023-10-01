Abstract

PURPOSE: This study tested differences between youths who reported being heterosexual at ages 15.5 and 21, and those who changed from reporting being heterosexual at age 15.5 to nonheterosexual at age 21, in the developmental trajectories of depressive symptoms from age 22-24 years, and whether these longitudinal patterns were explained by childhood and adolescent abuse.



METHODS: The Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC) was used (849 male youths and 1,455 female youths). Youths' self-reported sexual orientation was measured at ages 15.5 and 21, and depressive symptoms were measured at ages 22, 23, and 24. Childhood and adolescent abuse between birth and 17 years were reported by youths and their mothers.



RESULTS: Male and female youths who changed from reporting being heterosexual to nonheterosexual reported significantly more depressive symptoms than their consistently heterosexual counterparts at all 3 ages (except the association for male youths at age 24), with total effects (unstandardized regression coefficients) ranging from 2.00 to 5.27. These associations were weakened but remained statistically significant when childhood and adolescent abuse was controlled for, with direct effects ranging from 1.50 to 4.68. These associations were mediated through childhood and adolescent abuse, with indirect effects ranging from 0.48 to 0.58. Differences between youths who consistently reported being heterosexual and those who changed from reporting being heterosexual to nonheterosexual in depressive symptoms decreased from age 22-24 years, possibly due to the success of identity integration.



DISCUSSION: Childhood and adolescent abuse may partially explain these developmental disparities.

Language: en