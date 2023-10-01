Abstract

PURPOSE: As part of efforts to modernize the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, the national Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) is moving from paper-and-pencil instrument (PAPI) administration to electronic administration using tablets. This study aimed to examine differences in demographic characteristics and the reporting of health behaviors and experiences between the PAPI- and tablet-administered 2021 national YRBS questionnaire.



METHODS: High school students (grades 9-12) in classrooms from 57 schools participating in the 2021 national YRBS were assigned randomly to complete the survey using PAPI (n = 4,684 students) or using tablets (n = 3,645 students). Eighty-nine behavior and experience items were examined to compare the missingness in reporting and the prevalence estimation (i.e., proportions) by administration mode.



RESULTS: Demographic characteristics (sex, race/ethnicity, grade, and sexual identity) did not differ by mode (PAPI vs. tablet). For the majority (93.2%, 83 out of 89) of YRBS behavior and experience items, mode was not significantly associated with the reported proportions, adjusting for sex, race/ethnicity, grade, and sexual identity. However, 30 out of 89 (33.7%) items showed significant variation in missingness by mode; 10 items had higher missingness with PAPI administration while 20 had higher missingness with tablet administration.



DISCUSSION: Survey administration mode was not significantly associated with behavior and experience reporting among high school students. More research is needed to understand differential patterns of missingness by mode. Aligning with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Public Health Data Modernization Initiative, findings from this study provide evidence to support electronic survey administration for the national YRBS, particularly using tablet data collection.

