Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aims to examine the association between bullying victimization and depressive symptoms among youth from multicultural families in Korea, while distinguishing between the effects of entering and exiting bullying victimization. This study also investigates whether parental education moderates this association.



METHODS: Using data from the Multicultural Adolescent Panel Survey, a nationally representative sample of children from multicultural families in Korea, this study employed novel asymmetric fixed-effects models that separately assess the effects of entering and exiting bullying victimization. Interaction models were conducted to consider the moderating roles of maternal and paternal college attainment.



RESULTS: Conventional fixed-effects models showed that bullying victimization is significantly associated with an increase in depressive symptoms (b = 0.261). Asymmetric fixed-effects models suggest that the magnitude of the entry effect (b = 0.299) was significantly larger than that of the exit effect (b = -0.237). Furthermore, maternal college education amplified the mental health benefits of exiting from bullying victimization but did not buffer the harmful effects of entering bullying victimization. Gender-stratified analyses indicate that this protective effect of maternal college education was only significant for girls. Paternal college education, on the other hand, did not moderate either the entry or exit effects of bullying victimization.



DISCUSSION: The study's findings on the asymmetric effects of bullying victimization on depressive symptoms emphasize the importance of providing follow-up care and mental health support for multicultural family youth who have experienced bullying, with particular attention to those with a history of victimization.

