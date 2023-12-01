|
Citation
|
Onaemo VN, Chireh B, Fawehinmi TO, D'Arcy C. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38070745
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Major depression episodes (MDE) and substance use disorders (SUDs) are commonly linked to disability, but there is a lack of research on the risk of disability among individuals who have both SUDs and MD in the general population. This study aimed to investigate the associated risk of disability in people with comorbid SUDs- specifically cannabis use disorder, alcohol use disorder, other drug (except cannabis) use disorder, and a major depressive episode using a nationally representative sample.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Canada; Comorbidity; Disability; Major depression; Substance use disorder