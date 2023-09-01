|
Brady RG, Leverett SD, Mueller L, Ruscitti M, Latham AR, Smyser TA, Gerstein ED, Warner BB, Barch DM, Luby JL, Rogers CE, Smyser CD. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
38070869
OBJECTIVE: Prenatal exposure to neighborhood crime has been associated with weaker neonatal frontolimbic connectivity; however, associations with early childhood behavior remain unclear. We hypothesized that living in a high crime neighborhood would be related to higher externalizing symptoms at 1 and 2 years, over and above other adversities, and that neonatal frontolimbic connectivity and observed parenting behaviors at 1 year would mediate this relationship.
fMRI; early childhood; early life adversity; externalizing behaviors; neighborhood crime