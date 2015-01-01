Abstract

BACKGROUND: The main objective of this study was to investigate the risk of falls among middle-aged and older adults with dynapenic abdominal obesity.



METHODS: A systematic literature search was conducted to review and analyze relevant studies. Dynapenia was measured by handgrip strength, and abdominal obesity was measured by waist circumference. The search keywords included "older people" OR "elderly" OR "middle age" AND "dynapenia" AND "abdominal obesity" AND "fall." The search was not limited by time and included articles published up until April 2023. The literature search process followed the PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) guidelines, involving extraction and examination of the retrieved relevant articles. Systematic literature searches were performed in databases such as Embase, PubMed, MEDLINE, CINAHL, and Cochrane Library.



RESULTS: This study collected a total of eight articles with a combined sample size of 15,506 participants. The findings revealed that the average follow-up period for falls was 6.6 years (SD = 3.67). The overall results of the study showed that individuals with dynapenic abdominal obesity had a higher risk of falls compared to those without dynapenic abdominal obesity (RR = 6.91, 95% CI: 5.42-8.80). Subgroup analysis demonstrated that both prospective studies (HR = 6.61; 95% CI = 4.29-10.20) and retrospective studies (OR = 7.37; 95% CI = 5.13-10.59) consistently found a higher risk of falls among individuals with dynapenic abdominal obesity. However, there was no significant difference in fall risk between community-dwelling individuals with dynapenic abdominal obesity and hospitalized individuals with dynapenic abdominal obesity (Q(between)x(2) = 0.29, p = 0.58). Additionally, there was no difference in fall risk between individuals with dynapenic abdominal obesity residing in Europe and Latin America compared to those residing in Asia (Q(between)x(2) = 0.05, p = 0.81). It was worth noting that male individuals with dynapenic abdominal obesity had a higher risk of falls compared to females (Q(between)x(2) = 4.73, p = 0.03).



CONCLUSIONS: Empirical studies have demonstrated that individuals with dynapenic abdominal obesity have a higher risk of falls. Therefore, healthcare professionals should conduct early fall risk assessments and develop effective preventive strategies specifically targeted at individuals with dynapenic abdominal obesity.

