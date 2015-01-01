Abstract

Falls are not always considered direct adverse drug reactions (ADRs). However, due to their mechanism of action, certain drugs increase the risk of falls. This retrospective study aimed to evaluate the association between drugs and the risk of falls. An analysis of ADR reports submitted to a national pharmacovigilance database from 1992 to 2021 was performed using terms from the MedDRA dictionary. This included the word "fall" and terms related to conditions potentially predisposing patients to falls. The analysis involved examining the sex and age distribution of the population. Reports were assessed for seriousness, the class of the suspected drug, and the characterisation of fall events when they occurred. Over this period, 2217 cases were reported, with the majority occurring among females (60.71%) and the age group of 18-64 years old (38.43%). Most reports were classified as serious across all age groups, and immunomodulators (16.78%) were the most frequently reported pharmacotherapeutic class of suspected drugs. Falls were reported as ADRs in 343 cases, with fractures being the most commonly reported injuries (24.45%). In conclusion, falls can pose a significant health problem. Therefore, continuously monitoring drugs is crucial to minimise fall-associated risk factors.

Language: en