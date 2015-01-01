Abstract

BACKGROUND: From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports in the literature confirm a significant increase in suicide attempts in children and adolescents. At the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital Emergency Department (Rome, Italy), there was a dramatic increase in suicidal jumpers. Many of these presented vertebral fractures.



METHODS: This retrospective study includes all suicidal jumpers with vertebral fractures treated from April 2017 to March 2023. We collected and compared data from three years before to three years after the pandemic, analyzing vertebral fractures.



RESULTS: From April 2019 to March 2020, 141 cases of suicide attempt arrived at the emergency department. Five of these were suicidal jumpers without vertebral fractures. From April 2020 to March 2023, 362 cases of suicide were hospitalized and 19 were suicidal jumpers; 12 reported vertebral fractures (mean age 14 years). Seven patients were treated by percutaneous pedicle fixation. Three patients needed an open spinal surgery by posterior approach. One case with cervical fractures was treated by Halo-Vest.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first report that shows a sharp increase in vertebral body fractures due to suicide jumping attempts in children and adolescents. This could be a new epidemiological phenomenon persisting or even increasing over time in the pediatric population as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Language: en