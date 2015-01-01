Abstract

Pediatric health-related quality of life (HRQoL) as a measure of subjective wellbeing and functioning has received increasing attention over the past decade. HRQoL in children and adolescents following pediatric traumatic brain injury (pTBI) has been poorly studied, and performing adequate measurements in this population is challenging. This study compares child/adolescent and parent reports of HRQoL following pTBI using the newly developed Quality of Life after Brain Injury in Children and Adolescents (QOLIBRI-KID/ADO) questionnaire. Three hundred dyads of 8-17-year-old children/adolescents and their parents were included in the study. The parent-child agreement, estimated using intraclass correlation coefficients and Cohen's κ, displayed poor to moderate concordance. Approximately two-fifths of parents (39.3%) tended to report lower HRQoL for their children/adolescents on the total QOLIBRI-KID/ADO score. At the same time, about one-fifth (21.3%) reported higher HRQoL Total scores for their children/adolescents. The best agreement for parents rating adolescents (aged 13-17 years) was found in terms of the Total score and the Cognition and Self scale scores. To date, parent-reported HRQoL has been the preferred choice in pediatric research after TBI. However, with a parent-child disagreement of approximately 60%, our results highlight the importance of considering self-reports for children/adolescents capable of answering or completing the HRQoL measures.

