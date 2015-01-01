Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To compare the incidence of falls between patients with visually significant cataracts in both eyes and those who have undergone first-eye cataract surgery.



METHODS: This retrospective case-control study involved patients with a history of cataracts in both eyes who had undergone first-eye cataract surgery within the past 9 to 12 months (pseudophakic group). The control group comprised patients with cataracts in both eyes (cataract group). We assessed best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), systemic comorbidities and medications (using the Charlson comorbidity index), and independent daily activities (using the Lawton Instrumental Activities of Daily Living scale). The patients were questioned about experiencing two or more falls in the last 6 months.



RESULTS: Each group comprised 50 patients. Binocular BCVA was significantly better in the pseudophakic group (0.05 ± 0.06 logMAR) than in the cataract group (0.77 ± 0.34 logMAR). Of all participants, 22% reported experiencing two or more falls in the last 6 months. Multivariate analysis demonstrated significantly better BCVA in participants with less than two falls.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients of advanced age with visually significant cataracts in both eyes are at a higher risk of falling. First-eye cataract surgery may mitigate the occurrence of falls by improving binocular BCVA.

