Abstract

Bicycles are an eco-friendly mode of transportation, and in the capital city of South Korea, Seoul, efforts are being made to encourage citizens to use bicycles. However, without appropriate safety measures, these efforts can lead to an increase in bicycle-related traffic accidents. To promote bicycle usage while ensuring safety, this study identified various factors that influence bicycle accidents. Data were utilized that had not been properly considered in previous bicycle accident-related studies, including slope and the level of public transportation services. By considering the factors influencing bicycle traffic accidents, various models were constructed, and through comparisons of statistical indicators, the optimal model was selected geographically weighted negative binomial regression. Ultimately, three significant conclusions to ensure bicycle safety were drawn. First, across all areas of Seoul, an increase in road slope leads to a decrease in bicycle-related accidents. Furthermore, for certain Traffic Analysis Zones (TAZs), as the number of local buses (or neighborhood/community buses) increases, the bicycle traffic volume decreases, resulting in a reduction in bicycle accidents. Lastly, for some TAZs, an increase in bicycle lanes to be installed into the roadway was associated with an increase in bicycle accidents.

