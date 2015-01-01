Abstract

Both droughts and tropical cyclones (TCs) are among the world's most widespread natural disasters. This paper is concentrated on the effects of TCs on the links between meteorological droughts (MDs) and agricultural droughts (ADs). Specifically, changes in characteristics of drought events and variations in propagation features of matched MD and AD event pairs are quantified by using the renowned three-dimensional connected components algorithm; both alleviation and exacerbation effects of TCs are evaluated; and the Spearman's correlation is employed to identify potential contributors to exacerbated droughts after TCs. The results show that TCs exhibit more pronounced and widespread alleviation effects on MD events compared to AD events. >98 % of small-scale drought events are terminated by TCs, leading to 65 % reduction in the total area of MD events smaller than 50,000 km(2) and 32 % reduction in AD events of the same scale. In the meantime, TCs can reshape the spatiotemporal links between MDs and ADs by reducing the overall propagation rate from 77 % to 40 % and ameliorating the characteristics of drought event pairs with higher propagation efficiency, by >40 %. After TCs, over 55 % of drought exacerbations in TC-affected regions occur first in the vicinity of the residual large-scale AD events. This occurrence is partially associated with the reduction in moisture exports from these residual droughts downwind to the interior of TC-affected regions, a process potentially facilitated by the TC-induced temperature lowering. The in-depth evaluation of this paper presents useful information for better drought preparation and mitigation under TCs.

Language: en