Abstract

Pedestrian detection based on deep learning methods have reached great success in the past few years with several possible real-world applications including autonomous driving, robotic navigation, and video surveillance. In this work, a new neural network two-stage pedestrian detector with a new custom classification head, adding the triplet loss function to the standard bounding box regression and classification losses, is presented. This aims to improve the domain generalization capabilities of existing pedestrian detectors, by explicitly maximizing inter-class distance and minimizing intra-class distance. Triplet loss is applied to the features generated by the region proposal network, aimed at clustering together pedestrian samples in the features space. We used Faster R-CNN and Cascade R-CNN with the HRNet backbone pre-trained on ImageNet, changing the standard classification head for Faster R-CNN, and changing one of the three heads for Cascade R-CNN. The best results were obtained using a progressive training pipeline, starting from a dataset that is further away from the target domain, and progressively fine-tuning on datasets closer to the target domain. We obtained state-of-the-art results, MR-2 of 9.9, 11.0, and 36.2 for the reasonable, small, and heavy subsets on the CityPersons benchmark with outstanding performance on the heavy subset, the most difficult one.

