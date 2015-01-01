Abstract

Signal control, as an integral component of traffic management, plays a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency of traffic and reducing environmental pollution. However, the majority of signal control research based on game theory primarily focuses on vehicular perspectives, often neglecting pedestrians, who are significant participants at intersections. This paper introduces a game theory-based signal control approach designed to minimize and equalize the queued vehicles and pedestrians across the different phases. The Nash bargaining solution is employed to determine the optimal green duration for each phase within a fixed cycle length. Several simulation tests were carried out by SUMO software to assess the effectiveness of this proposed approach. We select the actuated signal control approach as the baseline to demonstrate the superiority and stability of the proposed control strategy. The simulation results reveal that the proposed approach is able to reduce pedestrian and vehicle delay, vehicle queue length, fuel consumption, and CO(2) emissions under different demand levels and demand patterns. Furthermore, the proposed approach consistently achieves more equalized queue length for each lane compared to the actuated control strategy, indicating a higher degree of fairness.

Language: en