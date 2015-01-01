Abstract

Traffic sign recognition is a complex and challenging yet popular problem that can assist drivers on the road and reduce traffic accidents. Most existing methods for traffic sign recognition use convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and can achieve high recognition accuracy. However, these methods first require a large number of carefully crafted traffic sign datasets for the training process. Moreover, since traffic signs differ in each country and there is a variety of traffic signs, these methods need to be fine-tuned when recognizing new traffic sign categories. To address these issues, we propose a traffic sign matching method for zero-shot recognition. Our proposed method can perform traffic sign recognition without training data by directly matching the similarity of target and template traffic sign images. Our method uses the midlevel features of CNNs to obtain robust feature representations of traffic signs without additional training or fine-tuning. We discovered that midlevel features improve the accuracy of zero-shot traffic sign recognition. The proposed method achieves promising recognition results on the German Traffic Sign Recognition Benchmark open dataset and a real-world dataset taken from Sapporo City, Japan.

