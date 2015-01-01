Abstract

RATIONALE: Social Safety Theory (SST) suggests that social threats increase inflammation, exacerbating health risks, but that social support may decrease inflammatory signaling. One of the key health problems affected by both social forces and inflammation is major depression.



OBJECTIVE: The present study sought to test aspects of the SST, to understand how social support and inflammation may mediate the effects of childhood maltreatment on depressive symptoms in adulthood.



METHODS: This study utilized data from the national Midlife Development in the United States study (n = 1969; mean age 53; 77.2% White; 53.6% female) to model the effects of childhood maltreatment on depressive symptoms in adulthood and the potential serial mediating effects of social support and inflammation. Analyses were conducted via structural equation modeling, using the four subscales of the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale to indicate depressive symptoms, the five subscales of the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire to indicate childhood maltreatment, and the Positive Relations Scale and a network level measure of support as indicators of social support. Inflammation was indexed using C-reactive protein (CRP). The model was estimated via maximum likelihood with robust standard errors and significance of indirect effects were assessed via a Sobel test.



RESULTS: Childhood maltreatment was associated with increased depressive symptoms and CRP but decreased social support. Social support was associated with decreased depressive symptoms while CRP was associated with increased depressive symptoms. Assessing indirect effects yielded no serial mediation effect; however, a significant indirect effect from childhood maltreatment to depressive symptoms through social support was identified.



CONCLUSIONS: Analyses indicate mixed support for the SST with respect to depressive symptoms.



RESULTS highlight the role of social support in mitigating the effects depressive symptoms in adulthood; although, alternative strategies may be needed to decrease the effects of childhood maltreatment on inflammation as indexed by CRP.

