Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Increasing rates of fatal drug overdose (FDO) among youth since 2016 have been driven by fentanyl and polysubstance use. Suicide by youth also increased steadily since 2007. The manner of FDO may be accidental (i.e., unintentional) or suicidal (i.e., intentional). This report examines the rate of youth intentional and unintentional FDO as well as specific drug toxicology in Connecticut, between the years 2019 and 2021, compared to a 2016-2018 report.



METHODS: We reviewed N = 286 consecutive FDO files of youth, <26 years of age dated for 2019-2021 from the Connecticut Medical Examiner's office.



RESULTS: FDO attributed to fentanyl increased significantly from 2016 to 2018 to 2019 to 2021. Xylazine FDO emerged in 2019 and reached 16% in 2021. Intentional FDO rates doubled between these periods from 3.8% to 7.7%. Most FDOs involved individuals aged 20-25 years, whereas 10% were among those aged 15-19. For the first time since 2018, FDO among 10-14 years old was detected. Analysis of gender found no differences. Within each gender, however, FDO attributed to fentanyl increased significantly between these periods. The FDO rate for Hispanics increased significantly, while the rate for Whites decreased significantly.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: The availability of high lethality potential drugs leading to youth FDO including an increasing rate of intentional FDO, is a public health concern. It is prudent to identify modifiable acute high-risk circumstances for intentional FDO and prevention-intervention evidence-based approach to reduce FDO. SCIENTIFIC SIGNIFICANCE: This is the first study of FDO among youth examining the manner of death by suicide.

Language: en