Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is among the leading causes of death in U.S. youth. Rural residency is a risk factor, but suicide variability by race/ethnicity is more nuanced. Early detection of suicidal ideation and intent are key components of prevention, but to the authors' knowledge, few prior studies have examined how rurality and race interact on youth suicidality. This study examined suicidality between White non-Hispanic vs. non-White or Hispanic youth, as well as those who lived in rural vs. non-rural areas.



METHODS: Cross-sectional analyses were conducted using data from youth age 5-17 years who had complete capture of their medical care in a Wisconsin healthcare system. Suicidality was extracted from medical records by screening for diagnoses indicative of suicidal attempt or ideation between 2017 and 2022. Race/ethnicity and rural residence were extracted from administrative records. Analyses were done in 2023.



RESULTS: The sample included 27,392 rural and 20,370 non-rural youth, with suicidality observed in 2% of participants. There was a significant interaction between rural residence and race/ethnicity (p = 0.015). Non-White or Hispanic youth in rural areas had the highest risk of suicidality at 75 (CI: 57, 97) per 10,000. Non-White or Hispanic youth in non-rural areas had the lowest risk of suicidality at 38 (CI: 28, 52) per 10,000.



CONCLUSIONS: Racial/ethnic minority youth who lived in rural areas were more likely to experience suicidality as compared to their non-rural counterparts. Larger prospective studies are needed to identify causal elements of the rural environment that may hasten racial disparities in youth suicidality.

Language: en