Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although children's self-blame appraisals are recognized as important sequelae of child victimization that contribute to subsequent adjustment problems, little is known about the factors that predict their development and longitudinal course.



OBJECTIVE: The current study examines the stability and longitudinal predictors of children's self-blame appraisals among a sample of children reported for family violence. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Children (N = 195; 63 % female) aged 7 to 17 years (M(age) = 12.17) were recruited as part of a longitudinal assessment of families referred to the United States Navy's Family Advocacy Program due to allegations of child physical abuse, sexual abuse, or intimate partner violence.



METHODS: Children completed assessments on self-blame at 3 time points (baseline, 9-12 months, and 18-24 months) and baseline measures of their victimization experience, caregiver-child conflict, and depression.



RESULTS: In univariate analyses, victimization that involved injury (r = 0.29, p < .001), the number of perpetrators (r = 0.23, p = .001), the number of victimization types (r = 0.32, p < .001), caregiver-child conflict (r = 0.36, p < .001), and depression (r = 0.39, p < .001) were each positively associated with baseline self-blame. When examined in a single longitudinal multilevel model, results indicated only caregiver-child conflict (b = 0.08, p = .007) and baseline depression (b = 0.06, p = .013) predicted increases in self-blame.



CONCLUSION: Findings suggest clinicians and researchers may consider assessment of victimization characteristics, caregiver-child relationships, and depression symptoms to identify children most at risk for developing self-blame appraisals.

