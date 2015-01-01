|
Luangsinsiri C, Youngkong S, Chaikledkaew U, Pattanaprateep O, Thavorncharoensap M. Glob. Health Res. Policy 2023; 8(1): e51.
38072945
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Alcohol is one of the leading risk factors contributing to avoidable economic loss worldwide. Estimates from the economic cost of alcohol consumption studies play an important role in prioritizing healthcare resource use, supporting policy decisions, and justifying budgets for alcohol policy. This study aimed to estimate the economic burden associated with alcohol consumption in Thailand in 2021.
Keywords
Cost; Drinking; Alcohol; Cost-of-illness; Economic burden