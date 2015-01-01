Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol is one of the leading risk factors contributing to avoidable economic loss worldwide. Estimates from the economic cost of alcohol consumption studies play an important role in prioritizing healthcare resource use, supporting policy decisions, and justifying budgets for alcohol policy. This study aimed to estimate the economic burden associated with alcohol consumption in Thailand in 2021.



METHODS: Prevalence-based cost of illness methodology was employed. The following costs were included in the analysis: healthcare costs; cost of law enforcement; cost of property damage due to road traffic accidents; cost of premature mortality; and cost of absenteeism from out-patient hospital visits and hospitalization. Human capital approach was adopted. All costs were presented in Thai baht, 2021.



RESULTS: Alcohol consumption incurred a total estimated economic cost of 165,450.5 million baht, equivalent to 1.02% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 2500 baht per capita. Cost of premature mortality was estimated at 157,918.7 million baht and accounted for the largest proportion of the total cost (95.45%). Healthcare cost was found to be the second highest share representing 4370.1 million baht (2.7% of the total cost). The number of premature death attributable to alcohol consumption in 2021 was estimated at 22,804.



CONCLUSIONS: Alcohol continues to impose a substantial economic burden in Thailand. Enforcement of existing well-formulated alcohol control policies is urgently required to mitigate the economic impact of alcohol consumption in the country.

