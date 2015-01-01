Abstract

In recent conflicts, blast injury from landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) has been the main mechanism of wounding and death. When a landmine or IED detonates under a vehicle, (an under-body blast), the seat acceleration rapidly transmits a high load to the pelvis of the occupants, resulting in torso and pelvic injury. Pelvic fractures have high mortality rates, yet their injury mechanism has been poorly researched. Three (3) fresh-frozen male pelvic specimens were tested under axial impact loading. The pelvis was impacted mounted upside down by dropping a 12 kg mass at target impact velocities ranging from 1 to 8.6 m/s with time to peak velocity ranging from 3.8 to 5.8 ms. Resulting fractures were broadly categorised as involving a bilateral pubis rami fracture, a bilateral ischium fracture and sacroiliac joint disruption. The study provides insights into the type and severity of pelvic injury that may occur over a range of UBB-relevant loading profiles.

Language: en