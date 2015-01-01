Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to determine the disability duration and burden of compensated time loss in the health and social care (HSC) sector following psychological injury.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was conducted using data from the New South Wales workers' compensation system. The median weeks disability duration and total weeks of working time lost (WWL) per 1000 workers were compared between the HSC sector and all other industries, and between specific occupational groups in the HSC sector, using accelerated failure time models.



RESULTS: HSC workers had a median (IQR) disability duration of 12.4 (3.3-40.0) weeks, which was less than the 15.3 (4.3-48.3) weeks observed in other industries. Within the HSC sector, ambulance officers had the longest disability duration at 31.1 (6.1-104.0) weeks and highest WWL at 15 734 weeks per 1000 workers. Conversely, nurses and midwives had the shortest disability duration at 8.0 (2.0-25.8) weeks, while other healthcare workers had the lowest WWL (17.0). Controlling for other determinants, ambulance officers had the highest likelihood of longer disability duration (time ratio (TR) 2.14; 95% CI 1.64 to 2.78), followed by social workers (TR 1.46; 95% CI 1.20 to 1.79) and administrators and managers (TR 1.41; 95% CI 1.15 to 1.71). Older age, female sex, full-time employment and working in small organisations correlated with extended disability duration.



CONCLUSION: There is considerable variation in the duration and burden of work disability due to psychological injury across occupational groups in the HSC sector.



FINDINGS suggest the need for occupation-specific workplace rehabilitation and psychological support to reduce the impact of psychological injury on HSC workers and improve return-to-work outcomes.

