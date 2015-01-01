SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Risch N, Alacreu-Crespo A, Khan S, Caceda R, Teismann T, Rogers ML, Courtet P, Olié E. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 331: e115618.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psychres.2023.115618

38071878

It has been hypothesized that individuals less sensitive to pain could be at higher risk of suicide. However, data on pain sensitivity in suicide attempters (SA) obtained using experimental procedures are heterogeneous. The aim of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to investigate and compare pain tolerance and threshold in SA (patients with lifetime history of suicide attempt), non-attempters (psychiatric controls, PC), and healthy controls (HC). A random effects meta-analysis was used to estimate the standardized mean differences using data from 16 studies that compared physical pain tolerance and threshold in SA and PC or HC. Pain tolerance and threshold were not significantly different in SA and PC. However, pain tolerance, but not threshold, was higher in SA than HC. Our findings do not support the hypothesis of an altered pain perception related as a trait for suicidal vulnerability, but rather suggest altered pain perception related to psychiatric vulnerability.


Suicide attempt; Ideation-to-action theories; Pain threshold; Pain tolerance

