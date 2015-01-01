Abstract

The increased use of motorised mobility scooters (MMSs) presents a road safety challenge as using a MMS has risks for the user, pedestrians, and other road users. In relation to enhancing MMS driving safety, much of the training and available literature focuses on training vehicular control. Equally important is the need to investigate higher-order cognitive skills involved in driving MMSs, particularly hazard perception. Through a large questionnaire study with MMS users, we develop a taxonomy of the types of hazard MMS users encounter when crossing roads and strategies that are used to negotiate these hazards. Whilst MMS experience modulated hazard perception and strategy use, a core set of hazards and strategies were identified that have policy and practice implications for training interventions and the built environment. Exploration of the advantages and disadvantages of MMS use indicated its impact on various wellbeing outcomes as well as some potential barriers to use.

Language: en