Citation
Jiro M, Kaidonis G, Chiang J, Stewart J, Padmanabhan S. Cureus 2023; 15(11): e48531.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
DOI
PMID
38073915
PMCID
Abstract
PURPOSE To report six ocular injury cases caused by unlicensed fireworks and subsequent complications at a level 1 trauma center in the setting of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-related shelter-in-place orders. Observations All six cases occurred between March 2020 and July 2020 and involved fireworks of non-official use. A majority of subjects were male between the ages of 17 and 53 years old. Ocular trauma presented as the following: Case 1 is a 17-year-old male who sustained a left-sided corneal abrasion and small intraocular foreign body after a firework exploded in his hand. Case 2 is a 47-year-old male who presented with a right globe rupture after being struck with a projectile from a neighborhood fireworks display. Case 3 is a 36-year-old male with corneal abrasion, traumatic iritis, and commotio retinae after a firework injury in the setting of alcohol use. Case 4 is a 35-year-old male who presented with left lid injury, corneal abrasion, and hyphema after being struck by a firework with evidence of penetrating eye trauma on subsequent exams. Case 5 is a 53-year-old male who developed bilateral subconjunctival hemorrhages and a partial-thickness corneal laceration after a firework exploded in his left hand. Case 6 is a 48-year-old woman who sustained bilateral corneal stromal foreign bodies while cooking after a firework exploded near her vicinity.
Language: en
Keywords
fireworks; ocular blast injury; open globe injury; open globe rupture; penetrating eye injury