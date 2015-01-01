Abstract

PURPOSE To report six ocular injury cases caused by unlicensed fireworks and subsequent complications at a level 1 trauma center in the setting of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-related shelter-in-place orders. Observations All six cases occurred between March 2020 and July 2020 and involved fireworks of non-official use. A majority of subjects were male between the ages of 17 and 53 years old. Ocular trauma presented as the following: Case 1 is a 17-year-old male who sustained a left-sided corneal abrasion and small intraocular foreign body after a firework exploded in his hand. Case 2 is a 47-year-old male who presented with a right globe rupture after being struck with a projectile from a neighborhood fireworks display. Case 3 is a 36-year-old male with corneal abrasion, traumatic iritis, and commotio retinae after a firework injury in the setting of alcohol use. Case 4 is a 35-year-old male who presented with left lid injury, corneal abrasion, and hyphema after being struck by a firework with evidence of penetrating eye trauma on subsequent exams. Case 5 is a 53-year-old male who developed bilateral subconjunctival hemorrhages and a partial-thickness corneal laceration after a firework exploded in his left hand. Case 6 is a 48-year-old woman who sustained bilateral corneal stromal foreign bodies while cooking after a firework exploded near her vicinity.



CONCLUSIONS and importance Fireworks are a preventable cause of mortality and long-term ocular morbidity. The index of suspicion for open globe injuries related to fireworks should be high given the mechanism of injury. These presenting cases at a level 1 trauma center and safety net hospital may be an unforeseen by-product of COVID-19 lockdowns. Our findings are relevant to trauma centers and safety net hospitals with large cases of firework injuries. Further initiatives to improve awareness of the dangers of fireworks should be prioritized to limit harms for all community members.

