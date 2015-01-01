Abstract

Dog-bite-related laryngotracheal injuries are rare but can be life-threatening. We present a case of penetrating laryngotracheal trauma in a six-year-old male and the management, considerations, and outcomes. The patient suffered extensive laryngotracheal trauma, including near complete tracheal transection, complete thyroid cartilage fracture, crush injury to the cricoid, and multiple tracheal perforations after a dog attack. We review initial management, subsequent airway interventions, multi-disciplinary approach, and airway outcomes. We present one of the few reports describing extensive dog-related penetrating laryngotracheal trauma in a pediatric patient, with successful airway management.

