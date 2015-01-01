Abstract

Over the years, superstitions and myths have persisted regarding moon's impact on human health and behaviour. Because of these myths and superstitions, several diseases that can be cured with effective management have been subjected to violent reactions from various communities. It becomes extremely important to unearth the facts related to these myths. It is important to study and deduce whether there is any notable relation that exists between moon and health of a human being. Neurological and psychological aspects have been dealt with more sensitivity since these are often related with taboos that exist in various communities. This study is mainly to review various research studies conducted in various health aspects including the cardiovascular system, neurology, psychiatry, birth rates, menstruation, sleep, injuries, crisis calls, and complications during surgeries.

